Boulder Group Arranges $3.1M Sale of Andy’s Frozen Custard-Occupied Property in Illinois

SAINT CHARLES, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.1 million sale of a 2,090-square-foot property net leased to Andy’s Frozen Custard in Saint Charles, about 45 miles west of Chicago. The single-tenant building is located at 2630 E. Main St. and serves as an outparcel to the Foxfield Commons shopping center. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based development firm, and the buyer, a local real estate group. The asset features a 15-year lease that commenced in 2023 following the completion of construction.