Boulder Group Arranges $3.3M Sale of Chick-fil-A Ground Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.3 million sale of a single-tenant, net-leased Chick-fil-A property at 11301 S. Corliss Ave. in Chicago. The newly constructed building, which features a drive-thru, is operating under a 15-year ground lease with 10 percent rental escalations every five years and eight five-year renewal options. The property is positioned directly west of I-94 and at the southeast corner of the newly revitalized Pullman Park development. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a real estate developer in Chicago. The buyer was a local private investor. Today, there are nearly 3,000 Chick-fil-A locations across 48 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.