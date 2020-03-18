Boulder Group Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail Property Net Leased to AT&T in Minnesota

The building spans 4,305 square feet.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.3 million sale of a newly constructed retail property net leased to AT&T in Maplewood, just east of St. Paul. The 4,305-square-foot building is located at 3070 White Bear Ave. across from Maplewood Mall. Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. An individual investor purchased the asset. The tenant, New Cingular Wireless PCS, is a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T Corp. New Cingular Wireless is the primary corporate entity for AT&T’s retail stores with over 2,200 locations worldwide.