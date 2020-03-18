REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail Property Net Leased to AT&T in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

The building spans 4,305 square feet.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.3 million sale of a newly constructed retail property net leased to AT&T in Maplewood, just east of St. Paul. The 4,305-square-foot building is located at 3070 White Bear Ave. across from Maplewood Mall. Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. An individual investor purchased the asset. The tenant, New Cingular Wireless PCS, is a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T Corp. New Cingular Wireless is the primary corporate entity for AT&T’s retail stores with over 2,200 locations worldwide.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business