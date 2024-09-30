Boulder Group Arranges $3.4M Sale of Outback Steakhouse-Occupied Property in Metro Minneapolis

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Outback Steakhouse in Coon Rapids within metro Minneapolis. The 6,268-square-foot restaurant building is located at 8880 Springbrook Drive NW. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the buyer, a California-based private investor. The seller was a New York-based real estate private equity firm. Outback has 12 years remaining on its lease with three five-year renewal options as well as 1.8 percent annual rental increases in the primary term. The tenant has operated at the property for 27 years. Outback, a subsidiary of Bloomin’ Brands, operates more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide.