Boulder Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Walgreens-Leased Retail Building in Michigan

MUSKEGON, MICH. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.5 million sale of a single-tenant, retail property net leased to Walgreens in Muskegon within western Michigan. The 15,567-square-foot building is located at 840 W. Sherman Blvd. There are more than 13 years remaining on the lease with 12 five-year renewal options. There are 5 percent rental escalations every five years in both the primary term and each option period. The lease is corporately guaranteed by Walgreens. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Florida. A Michigan-based commercial real estate company was the buyer.