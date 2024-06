NORMAN, OKLA. — The Boulder Group, a brokerage firm specializing in single-tenant, net-leased retail deals, has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a building at 3501 NW 36th Avenue in Norman, Okla. CVS occupies the building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 2010 and totals 12,888 square feet. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor, in the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.