Boulder Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Louisville Leased to Chase Bank

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 3600 Bardstown Road in Louisville. Chase Bank occupies the 3,176-square-foot property on a triple-net lease, which has more than 11 years remaining on the term and two five-year renewal options with built-in 10 percent rental escalations.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer, a Midwest-based institution, and the seller, a private family from the Midwest, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The Chase Bank property serves as an outparcel to a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and is situated within one mile of I-264.