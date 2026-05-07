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The 14,820-square-foot building in Rochester Hills was constructed in 2005.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

Boulder Group Arranges $3.8M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $3.8 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Walgreens in Rochester Hills. Located at 2985 Crooks Road, the 14,820-square-foot building was constructed in 2005. Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder Group represented the seller, an East Coast-based investor. The buyer was a West Coast-based investor. The Walgreens lease expires on July 31, 2035. The tenant has operated at the location since 2005.

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