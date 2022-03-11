REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Arranges $4.1M Sale of Firestone-Occupied Property in Metro Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The building in Lake Orion spans 6,116 square feet.

LAKE ORION, MICH. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $4.1 million sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by tire company Firestone in Lake Orion, about 38 miles north of Detroit. The net-leased, 6,116-square-foot building is located at 25 Indianwood Road. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate developer. A Southeast-based private real estate investor was the buyer.

