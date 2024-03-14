Boulder Group Arranges $4.3M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in Baldwinsville, New York

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 13,625-square-foot retail property in Baldwinsville, located just outside Syracuse, that is net leased to Caliber Collision. The building sits on a 3.8-acre site, and the tenant operates under a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer, a Midwest-based investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. The seller was a Southeast-based developer. Both parties requested anonymity.