Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastRetail

Boulder Group Arranges $4.3M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in Baldwinsville, New York

by Taylor Williams

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 13,625-square-foot retail property in Baldwinsville, located just outside Syracuse, that is net leased to Caliber Collision. The building sits on a 3.8-acre site, and the tenant operates under a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer, a Midwest-based investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. The seller was a Southeast-based developer. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 16,000 SF Industrial...

FoxRock Properties Acquires 236,491 SF Office Building in...

KeyBank Provides $14.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Partnership Delivers 168,000 SF Life Sciences, Manufacturing Project...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 126-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF ‘Outdoor...

Douglas Capital Partners Acquires 385,000 SF Office, Industrial...

Greywolf Arranges $3.7M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Mosaic Construction Completes K-12 STEM Learning Facility for...