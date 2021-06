Boulder Group Arranges $46M Sale of First Midwest Bank Property Portfolio in Illinois

The portfolio includes nine properties net leased to First Midwest Bank.

ILLINOIS — The Boulder Group has arranged the sale of nine single-tenant properties net leased to First Midwest Bank throughout Illinois for approximately $46 million. Approximately 10 years remain on each location’s lease. Buyer and seller information was undisclosed.