Boulder Group Arranges $5.3M Sale of CVS-Occupied Retail Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Boulder Group has arranged the $5.3 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to CVS in Chicago. Constructed in 2002, the 15,414-square-foot building is located at 3951 W. 103rd St. CVS recently executed a long-term lease extension through January 2039. The lease features 10 five-year renewal options with 5 percent rental escalations in each option period. Portions of the property are master leased by CVS to Subway and CD One Price Cleaners, both of which have been operating at the location since 2002 and 2003, respectively. Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Northeast-based real estate investment company. The buyer was a self-represented real estate trust.