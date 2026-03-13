Friday, March 13, 2026
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18300-E-66th-Ave-Denver-CO
Caliber Collision occupies the 16,785-square-foot facility at 18300 E. 66th Ave. in Denver.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Boulder Group Arranges $5.9M Sale of Caliber Collision-Occupied Retail Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — The Boulder Group has brokered the acquisition of a single-tenant property located at 18300 E. 66th Ave. in Denver. A Colorado-based 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset from a Northeast-based partnership for $5.9 million. Caliber Collision occupies the 16,785-square-foot property, which was built in 2021, on a long-term, triple-net lease. Caliber Collision is the largest repair company in the United States with more than 1,800 locations across 41 states. Zach Wright and Brandon Wright of The Boulder Group represented the buyer in the deal.

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