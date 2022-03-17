Boulder Group Arranges $6.8M Sale of Tractor Supply-Occupied Asset in Lafayette, Colorado

Tractor Supply Co. occupies the 21,930-square-foot retail property at 825 US Highway 287 in Lafayette, Colo.

LAFAYETTE, COLO. — The Boulder Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 825 US Highway 287 in Lafayette. The building traded for $6.8 million.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply Co. occupies the 21,930-square-foot building on a net-lease basis.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the California-based 1031 exchange buyer, while Andrew Bogardus of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.