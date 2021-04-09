Boulder Group Arranges $7M Sale of Grocery Property in Metro Green Bay

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Occupied by Pick ’n Save, the building spans 54,340 square feet.

APPLETON, WIS. — The Boulder Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant property net leased to Pick ’n Save in Appleton for $7 million. The 54,340-square-foot building is surrounded by a Walmart, Chase Bank, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy and Menards. Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of Boulder represented the buyer, a Midwest-based real estate investor. The seller information was not disclosed.