Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Best Buy-Occupied Property in Metro South Bend for $9.6M

by Kristin Harlow

MISHAWAKA, IND. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $9.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Best Buy in Mishawaka near South Bend. The 50,327-square-foot building is located at 6502 Grape Road along I-80. Nearby tenants include Target, Apple, Macy’s, Menards, Ross Dress for Less, Walmart, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Aldi, Meijer and Costco. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a West Coast-based partnership. The buyer was an institution.

