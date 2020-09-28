REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Brokers $1.2M Sale of Arby’s-Occupied Property in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The 2,400-square-foot building is located on Maysville Road.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a 2,400-square-foot property occupied by Arby’s in Fort Wayne for $1.2 million. Located at 10112 Maysville Road, the building serves as an outparcel to a Walmart Supercenter. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based partnership. A Southeast-based buyer purchased the asset. The cap rate of 4.58 percent represents a record-setting low cap rate for an Arby’s-leased property, according to Boulder.

