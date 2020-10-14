REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Brokers $1.2M Sale of Family Dollar-Occupied Property in Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

The 8,320-square-foot building was constructed in 2016.

AMANDA, OHIO — The Boulder Group has brokered the $1.2 million sale of an 8,320-square-foot property occupied by Family Dollar in Amanda, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus. Constructed in 2016, the building is located at 308 E. Main St. Family Dollar has 11 years remaining on its lease. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate owner. A Southeast-based real estate investor purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  