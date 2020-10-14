Boulder Group Brokers $1.2M Sale of Family Dollar-Occupied Property in Ohio

The 8,320-square-foot building was constructed in 2016.

AMANDA, OHIO — The Boulder Group has brokered the $1.2 million sale of an 8,320-square-foot property occupied by Family Dollar in Amanda, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus. Constructed in 2016, the building is located at 308 E. Main St. Family Dollar has 11 years remaining on its lease. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate owner. A Southeast-based real estate investor purchased the asset.