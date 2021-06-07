REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Brokers $1.2M Sale of Restaurant Property in Des Moines

The 3,350-square-foot building, occupied by Fazoli’s, is located at 3600 Merle Hay Road.

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Boulder Group, a net-lease investment brokerage firm, has brokered the sale of a restaurant property occupied by Fazoli’s in Des Moines for $1.2 million. The 3,350-square-foot building is located at 3600 Merle Hay Road. Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of Boulder represented the seller, an undisclosed investment firm based in Texas, in the transaction. A Midwest-based investor was the buyer. Fazoli’s, an American fast-casual restaurant chain, has more than 10 years remaining on its lease.

