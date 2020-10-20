REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Brokers $1.4M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Midland, Michigan

The 9,002-square-foot property is located at 3401 James Savage Road.

MIDLAND, MICH. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $1.4 million sale of a 9,002-square-foot property occupied by Dollar General in Midland, about 28 miles east of Mount Pleasant. The single-tenant building is located at 3401 James Savage Road. Dollar General has a 15-year lease at the newly built property. A Midwest-based developer sold the asset to a Midwest-based real estate investor. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented both parties in the transaction.

