Boulder Group Brokers $10.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Mansfield, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

School Specialty Inc. occupies the 314,736-square-foot property.

MANSFIELD, OHIO — The Boulder Group has brokered the $10.5 million sale of a 314,736-square-foot industrial facility in Mansfield, located midway between Columbus and Cleveland. The building is net leased to School Specialty Inc., a distributor of supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products and curriculum solutions for education. The facility is located at 100 Paragon Parkway within an industrial park that is home to other tenants such as FedEx, Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay and the Ohio Army and National Guard. The building features 49,500 square feet of office space with expansion capabilities. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented both parties in the transaction. A private investor sold the asset to a Northeast-based real estate investment trust. School Specialty’s lease expires in October 2025.

