Boulder Group Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail Property Leased to Sherwin-Williams in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 3,500-square-foot retail property net leased to Sherwin-Williams in Joliet. The single-tenant building is located along Plainfield Road. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate company. The buyer was a Southeast-based real estate investor. There are over eight years remaining on the lease with three five-year renewal options. The lease features 10 percent rental escalations every five years.