Boulder Group Brokers $2.4M Sale of STNL Retail Property in Seguin, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SEGUIN, TEXAS — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.4 million sale of a single-tenant net-leased (STNL) retail property in Seguin, located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. The sale encompassed two buildings that are located across the street from one another and operated under a single lease with Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, an automotive repair operator with more than 200 locations nationwide. Zach Wright and Brandon Wright of Boulder Group represented the seller, a local investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

