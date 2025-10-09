Boulder Group Brokers $2.6M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Restaurant Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.6 million sale of a single-tenant restaurant property occupied by Chipotle at 2935 W. Peterson Ave. in Chicago. The 2,160-square-foot building is situated near The Home Depot, Mather High School and Lincoln Village Shopping Center. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate investor, and the buyer, a Southwest-based real estate investment fund. Chipotle has a 20-year lease at the property.