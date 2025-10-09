Thursday, October 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 2,160-square-foot building is located at 2935 W. Peterson Ave.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRestaurantRetail

Boulder Group Brokers $2.6M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Restaurant Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.6 million sale of a single-tenant restaurant property occupied by Chipotle at 2935 W. Peterson Ave. in Chicago. The 2,160-square-foot building is situated near The Home Depot, Mather High School and Lincoln Village Shopping Center. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate investor, and the buyer, a Southwest-based real estate investment fund. Chipotle has a 20-year lease at the property.

You may also like

Verizon Renews 128,894 SF Office Lease at Continental...

Merchants Capital Secures $35.1M in Equity Financing for...

Kirk Gibson Foundation Opens 32,000 SF Center for...

Barry Co. Arranges Sale of 14,918 SF Industrial...

Kairoi Residential Acquires 322-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest...

Sagard, Ontario Teachers Buy 163,402 SF Industrial Facility...

Town Lane, Trinity Capital Purchase 440 South Church...

Accesso Acquires 555 Mangum Office Building in Downtown...

Terreno Realty Sells Industrial Property in South Brunswick,...