The newly constructed property is located at 1399 W. Lincoln Highway.
Boulder Group Brokers $2.7M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Retail Building in Chicago Heights

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.7 million sale of a retail building net leased to Chipotle in Chicago Heights. The newly constructed property at 1399 W. Lincoln Highway features a drive-thru. Chipotle has a new 15-year lease with 10 percent rental escalations every five years and four five-year renewal options. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based commercial real estate company. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor based in California. As of 2025, there are 3,752 Chipotle locations worldwide.

