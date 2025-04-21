Boulder Group Brokers $2.8M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Restaurant Property in Metro Chicago

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a restaurant property net leased to Chipotle in the Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich. The newly constructed building at 442 S. Rand Road features a drive-thru. Chipotle operates under a 15-year lease term with 10 percent rental escalations every five years and four five-year renewal options. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Chicago-area full-service commercial real estate company. A local individual was the buyer. There are 3,752 Chipotle locations worldwide as of 2025.