Monday, April 21, 2025
The newly constructed, single-tenant property is located at 442 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich, Ill.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRestaurantRetail

Boulder Group Brokers $2.8M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Restaurant Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a restaurant property net leased to Chipotle in the Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich. The newly constructed building at 442 S. Rand Road features a drive-thru. Chipotle operates under a 15-year lease term with 10 percent rental escalations every five years and four five-year renewal options. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Chicago-area full-service commercial real estate company. A local individual was the buyer. There are 3,752 Chipotle locations worldwide as of 2025.

