Boulder Group Brokers $2.9M Sale of Retail Property Near Nashville Leased to Tractor Supply

SMYRNA, TENN. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $2.9 million sale of an 18,750-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Smyrna leased to Tractor Supply. Located along U.S. Highway 41, Tractor Supply has operated at the site since 1999 and recently signed a 10-year lease extension. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer, a high-net-worth family engaging in estate planning, in the transaction. Andrew Ragsdale of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply operates more than 2,300 stores across 49 states.