REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Brokers $20M Sale of Grocery Property in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Pick ’n Save occupies the 120,000-square-foot building.

MILWAUKEE — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a 120,000-square-foot property occupied by grocer Pick ’n Save in Milwaukee. Retailers in the surrounding area include Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, U.S. Bank, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Napa Auto Parts and Culver’s. Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder represented the seller, a Milwaukee-based real estate investor, and the buyer, a national private real estate company. There are more than eight years remaining on the Pick ’n Save lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  