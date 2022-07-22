Boulder Group Brokers $20M Sale of Grocery Property in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Pick ’n Save occupies the 120,000-square-foot building.

MILWAUKEE — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a 120,000-square-foot property occupied by grocer Pick ’n Save in Milwaukee. Retailers in the surrounding area include Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, U.S. Bank, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Napa Auto Parts and Culver’s. Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder represented the seller, a Milwaukee-based real estate investor, and the buyer, a national private real estate company. There are more than eight years remaining on the Pick ’n Save lease.