The newly opened property is located at 311 Veterans Parkway.
Boulder Group Brokers $3.1M Sale of Raising Cane’s-Occupied Restaurant Property in Normal, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORMAL, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $3.1 million sale of a single-tenant restaurant property net leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Normal. The restaurant at 311 Veterans Parkway opened this month and is operating under a 15-year ground lease with 10 percent rental escalations every five years and five five-year renewal options. The property marks the only Raising Cane’s location within a 50-mile radius. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor. The transaction represented a 4.75 percent cap rate. Raising Cane’s, founded in Louisiana in 1996, operates more than 800 locations worldwide.

