Boulder Group Brokers $3.2M Sale of Piggly Wiggly-Occupied Property in Wisconsin

The 27,000-square-foot building is located at 1330 Memorial Drive next to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

WATERTOWN, WIS. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a retail property net leased to Piggly Wiggly in Watertown, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. The 27,000-square-foot building is located at 1330 Memorial Drive next to Watertown Regional Medical Center. Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder represented the seller, a Wisconsin-based private investor. The buyer was also a Wisconsin-based investor. Piggly Wiggly’s lease expires in December 2029. There are more than 530 Piggly Wiggly stores in 17 states.

