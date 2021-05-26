Boulder Group Brokers $3.2M Sale of Piggly Wiggly-Occupied Property in Wisconsin
WATERTOWN, WIS. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a retail property net leased to Piggly Wiggly in Watertown, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. The 27,000-square-foot building is located at 1330 Memorial Drive next to Watertown Regional Medical Center. Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder represented the seller, a Wisconsin-based private investor. The buyer was also a Wisconsin-based investor. Piggly Wiggly’s lease expires in December 2029. There are more than 530 Piggly Wiggly stores in 17 states.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.