Boulder Group Brokers $3.9M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Skokie, Illinois

Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The 11,837-square-foot building is located at 9150 Skokie Blvd.

SKOKIE, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $3.9 million sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in Skokie. The single-tenant, net-leased building is located at 9150 Skokie Blvd and spans 11,837 square feet. The Walgreens lease expires in 2024. Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based individual. A West Coast-based real estate fund was the buyer.

