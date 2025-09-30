Boulder Group Brokers $4.8M Sale of Slumberland Furniture-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Chicago

BATAVIA, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by Slumberland Furniture in the Chicago suburb of Batavia. The 42,676-square-foot building is located at 165 N. Randall Road. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Northeast-based real estate investor. The buyer was an investor based in the Midwest. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Little Canada, Minn., Slumberland has grown to one of the largest furniture retailers in the Midwest with more than 120 stores in 12 states.