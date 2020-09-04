Boulder Group Brokers $4.9M Sale of Chicago CVS Property

The 8,781-square-foot store is located on the ground floor of a 180-unit condo building at 520 S. State St.

CHICAGO — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of single-tenant CVS Pharmacy property in downtown Chicago for $4.9 million. The 8,781-square-foot store is located on the ground floor of a 180-unit condo building at 520 S. State St. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented both the seller, a local real estate owner, and the buyer, a Southeast-based real estate investment firm. CVS has more than 10 years remaining on its lease.