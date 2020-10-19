REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Brokers $6.2M Sale of Retail Property Leased to CVS in Rockwall, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — The Boulder Group has brokered the $6.2 million of a 11,421-square-foot single-tenant retail property leased to CVS Pharmacy in Rockwall, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The seller was a real estate firm based in the Southwest, and the buyer was an investor based on the East Coast that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented both parties in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  