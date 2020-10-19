Boulder Group Brokers $6.2M Sale of Retail Property Leased to CVS in Rockwall, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — The Boulder Group has brokered the $6.2 million of a 11,421-square-foot single-tenant retail property leased to CVS Pharmacy in Rockwall, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The seller was a real estate firm based in the Southwest, and the buyer was an investor based on the East Coast that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented both parties in the transaction.