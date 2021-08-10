Boulder Group Brokers $8.9M Sale of Net-Leased Industrial Property in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 117,000-square-foot building is situated within Sky Harbor Industrial Park in Northbrook.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the $8.9 million sale of a single-tenant, net-leased industrial property in Northbrook, a northern suburb of Chicago. The 117,000-square-foot building is situated within the 1.8 million-square-foot Sky Harbor Industrial Park. Located at 3411 Woodhead Drive, the facility is fully leased to Atlas Fibre and recently underwent $2.1 million in improvements. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a local real estate owner. Buyer information was undisclosed.