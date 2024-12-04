Boulder Group Brokers $1.9M Sale of Star Buds Dispensary Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 5740 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. A Midwest-based real estate development and investment company sold the asset to a local Colorado-based investor for $1.9 million.

Star Buds, a cannabis dispensary, occupies the 4,861-square-foot property on a long-term, triple-net lease with rental increases every five years. The lease is guaranteed by Medicine Man Technologies, a publicly traded company that does business as Schwazze. The company is a vertically integrated cannabis company with approximately 35 dispensaries, six grow facilities and two manufacturing plants.

Zach Wright and Brandon Wright of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction.