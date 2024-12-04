Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Boulder Group Brokers $1.9M Sale of Star Buds Dispensary Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

by Amy Works

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 5740 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. A Midwest-based real estate development and investment company sold the asset to a local Colorado-based investor for $1.9 million.

Star Buds, a cannabis dispensary, occupies the 4,861-square-foot property on a long-term, triple-net lease with rental increases every five years. The lease is guaranteed by Medicine Man Technologies, a publicly traded company that does business as Schwazze. The company is a vertically integrated cannabis company with approximately 35 dispensaries, six grow facilities and two manufacturing plants.

Zach Wright and Brandon Wright of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Hill Cos. Sells 233,194 SF Industrial Building in...

Gantry Secures $18.3M in Financing for Two California...

IOV Acquires 10th Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Red Oak Capital Holdings Provides $4.5M Loan for...

Travelers Taproom Opens at Northwest Commons Shopping Center...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 3,163 SF Restaurant Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,443 SF...

Whole Foods to Open 44,600 SF Store in...

Gelt Ventures Sells 3,999-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Tennessee...