Boulder Group Negotiates $2.8M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Property in Royal Oak, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

ROYAL OAK, MICH. — The Boulder Group has negotiated the $2.8 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Chipotle in Royal Oak, a northern suburb of Detroit. Newly constructed in 2021, the 2,400-square-foot building is located at 305 W. 11 Mile Road. Chipotle has a 12-year lease at the property. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the buyer, a West Coast-based private individual. A Midwest-based real estate investment firm was the seller.

