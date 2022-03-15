Boulder Group Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in Bloomington, Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — The Boulder Group has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant, net-leased retail property occupied by JOANN Fabrics in Bloomington for $4.1 million. The 21,828-square-foot building is located at 1701 E. Empire St. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate firm, as well as the buyer, a national real estate company.
