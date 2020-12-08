Boulder Group Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Property Net Leased to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 11,736-square-foot building is located at 1215 George Towne Drive.

PEWAUKEE, WIS. — The Boulder Group has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of a property net leased to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee. The newly constructed, 11,736-square-foot building is located at 1215 George Towne Drive. The Children’s Hospital lease expires in 2028. Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of Boulder represented the buyer, a New York-based firm completing a 1031 exchange. A local real estate firm was the seller.