Boulder Group Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Property Net Leased to Walgreens in Ames, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

Walgreens has more than 13 years remaining on its lease at 2719 Grand Ave.

AMES, IOWA — The Boulder Group has negotiated the sale of a 14,820-square-foot property net leased to Walgreens in Ames for $5.1 million. The single-tenant building is located at 2719 Grand Ave. Walgreens has more than 13 years remaining on its lease. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate firm. A West Coast-based real estate firm purchased the asset.