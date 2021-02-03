REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Property Net Leased to Walgreens in Ames, Iowa

Walgreens has more than 13 years remaining on its lease at 2719 Grand Ave.

AMES, IOWA — The Boulder Group has negotiated the sale of a 14,820-square-foot property net leased to Walgreens in Ames for $5.1 million. The single-tenant building is located at 2719 Grand Ave. Walgreens has more than 13 years remaining on its lease. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate firm. A West Coast-based real estate firm purchased the asset.

