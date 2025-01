HOBART, IND. — The Boulder Group has negotiated the $5.8 million sale of a 42,097-square-foot retail property net leased to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Hobart, a city in northwest Indiana. The building is located at 2881 E. 81st Ave. just west of I-65 and serves as an outparcel to The Home Depot and Target. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. The buyer was a Midwest-based real estate investment trust.