Boureston Development Sells Woodbridge Square Medical Office Building in Irvine for $27.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Woodbridge Square Medical in Irvine, Calif., features 36,104 square feet of medical office space.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Boureston Development has completed the disposition of Woodbridge Square, a multi-tenant medical office building in Irvine. Anchor Health Properties acquired the property for $27.6 million.

Located at 4980 Barranca Parkway, the 36,104-square-foot building was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to 18 medical, dental and laboratory tenants.

Sean Fulp, Mark Schuessler, Ryan Plummer, John Scruggs, Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.