Bout Boxing Signs Retail Lease at Central Island Square Near Charleston  

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. — New York City-based Bout Boxing has signed a 2,047-square-foot retail lease at Central Island Square, a 4,000-acre master planned community in Daniel Island. Located roughly eight miles from Charleston International Airport, the new fitness studio is slated to open this spring at 50 Central Island St.

Melissa Sweeney of Continental Realty Corp. and Lindsey Halter of Carolina Retail Experts represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Alex Kucich and Nell Kucich currently operate two Bout Boxing locations in New York City and are teaming up with Marc Nuccitelli for the Charleston expansion.

Bout Boxing will join a mix of retail tenants at Central Island Square including Buck’s Deli, Par Paradise, Gloss, iCRYO, Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill, New York Butcher Shoppe and a pet boutique.