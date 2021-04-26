Boutique National Arranges Sale of 407,500 SF Industrial Facility in Winter Haven, Florida
WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Boutique National has arranged the sale of a 407,500-square-foot industrial facility in Winter Haven. The property is situated on 22.3 acres and includes an adjacent 15.1 acres. Bobby Sampson with Boutique National represented the undisclosed buyer. David Murphy with CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.
