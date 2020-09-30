Boutique National Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Four-Building Office Portfolio in Tallahassee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

The four buildings total 89,284 square feet and are located at 323-325 John Knox Road, three miles north of downtown Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Boutique National LLC has negotiated the $8.3 million sale of four office buildings within Woodcrest Office Park in Tallahassee. The buildings total 89,284 square feet and are located at 323-325 John Knox Road, three miles north of downtown Tallahassee. At the time of sale, the assets were leased to 26 tenants. Nick Ganey, Tommy Szarvas and Estevan Lamas of Boutique National represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. Jimmy Nystrom of NAI Talcor represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company.