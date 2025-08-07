Thursday, August 7, 2025
Bow River Capital Acquires 212-Unit Brookside Commons Multifamily Community in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset management firm, has acquired Brookside Commons in Kansas City. Located near the Country Club Plaza, the 212-unit multifamily community was built in 2023. The transaction, which marks Bow Capital’s third multifamily acquisition in the Kansas City market, was completed at more than a 24 percent discount on today’s replacement cost. Berkadia originated acquisition financing through Fannie Mae. The seller and sales price were not provided.

