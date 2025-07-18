Bow River Capital Receives $70.3M Refinancing for Park84 Industrial Property in Nampa, Idaho

NAMPA, IDAHO — Bow River Capital has received $70.3 million for the refinancing of Park84, a Class A industrial property in Nampa, 20 minutes from downtown Boise, Idaho. Leon McBroom, Rob Bova and Ellie Savage of JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate financing for the borrower.

Completed in July 2024, Park84 features seven industrial buildings totaling 605,570 square feet on 47.8 acres. The buildings, which are divisible as small as 16,917 square feet, offer 32-foot clear heights, clerestory and LED lighting, ESFR sprinklers, ample 480V power, outdoor storage and trailer parking.