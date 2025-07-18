Friday, July 18, 2025
Park84-Nampa-ID
Located in Nampa, Idaho, Park84 features seven buildings offering a total of 605,570 square feet of Class A industrial space.
IdahoIndustrialLoansWestern

Bow River Capital Receives $70.3M Refinancing for Park84 Industrial Property in Nampa, Idaho

by Amy Works

NAMPA, IDAHO — Bow River Capital has received $70.3 million for the refinancing of Park84, a Class A industrial property in Nampa, 20 minutes from downtown Boise, Idaho. Leon McBroom, Rob Bova and Ellie Savage of JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate financing for the borrower.

Completed in July 2024, Park84 features seven industrial buildings totaling 605,570 square feet on 47.8 acres. The buildings, which are divisible as small as 16,917 square feet, offer 32-foot clear heights, clerestory and LED lighting, ESFR sprinklers, ample 480V power, outdoor storage and trailer parking.

