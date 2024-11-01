Friday, November 1, 2024
Lodge-at-Greeley-CO
The Lodge at Greeley offers 20 independent living, 48 assisted living and 24 memory care units.
Bow River Capital Sells Two-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Colorado for $30M

by Amy Works

GREELEY AND GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. — Bow River Capital has completed the disposition of a two-property seniors housing portfolio in Colorado. An undisclosed buyer acquired the 140-unit, fully private-pay seniors housing portfolio for $30 million.

Completed in 2020, the two-story The Lodge at Greeley, located at 4430 24th St. in Greeley, offers 92 units in a mix of 20 independent living, 48 assisted living and 24 memory care units within studio and one-bedroom layouts. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied. The pet-friendly community offers a beauty salon, library, fitness center, private event rooms, an outdoor dining area and restaurant-style dining.

Completed in 2019, The Lodge at Grand Junction offers 48-unit, 50-bed assisted living and memory care units in studio and one-bedroom layouts. The pet-friendly community offers a beauty salon, media room, therapy and exercise room, a chapel and restaurant-style dining.

The JLL Seniors Housing Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.

