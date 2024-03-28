Bowlero Opens 30,000 SF Lucky Strike Bowling Alley at Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI — Bowlero Corp. has opened Lucky Strike Miami, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment venue within the $6 billion Miami Worldcenter development. The venue is the second new build for Bowlero using the Lucky Strike brand since it was acquired in September. Lucky Strike Miami features 28 bowling lanes, an arcade, craft cocktail bar, food service and a VIP room with six private bowling lanes.

The venue is situated adjacent to Kaseya Center, home arena of the NBA’s Miami Heat. Miami Worldcenter Associates is the master developer of the 27-acre district, which comprises 10 city blocks and features three residential towers and the newly opened citizenM hotel, among other uses.