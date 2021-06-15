REBusinessOnline

Box Equities Purchases Two Distribution Centers in Missouri, Ohio Totaling More than 1 MSF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri, Ohio

MISSOURI AND OHIO — Box Equities has acquired two distribution centers in Missouri and Ohio. The first property is a 900,000-square-foot center anchored by Home Depot in Missouri. The second asset is a 150,000-square-foot Pepsi distribution center in Ohio. Seller information and sales prices were undisclosed. New York-based Box Equities, which launched only eight months ago, now owns and manages more than 1.8 million square feet of industrial real estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews