Box Equities Purchases Two Distribution Centers in Missouri, Ohio Totaling More than 1 MSF
MISSOURI AND OHIO — Box Equities has acquired two distribution centers in Missouri and Ohio. The first property is a 900,000-square-foot center anchored by Home Depot in Missouri. The second asset is a 150,000-square-foot Pepsi distribution center in Ohio. Seller information and sales prices were undisclosed. New York-based Box Equities, which launched only eight months ago, now owns and manages more than 1.8 million square feet of industrial real estate.
